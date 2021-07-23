Beaumont dance program gives children with disabilities a chance to shine at recital

Miracles in Motion gives children with disabilities the chance to push past previously thought limitation through dance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new dance program at the Shorkey Center in Beaumont uses dance to positively spotlight children with disabilities.

Miracles in Motion gives children with disabilities the chance to recognize their abilities and push past previously thought limitation through dance, according to physical therapist Mallory Haynes.

“I wanted Miracles in Motion to be a fun and safe environment for the children to know their abilities and just to shine,” Haynes said.

The program has performed miracles for the children and parents who are apart of it, organizers said. Well into the program's first year and after months of practice, children of Miracle's in Motion performed in their first dance recital Friday, July 23.

"I love to sing and dance," said nine-year-old Avery Wedgeworth. He has cerebral palsy, which is a rare disorder that impacts those affected by its ability to move and maintain posture.

After the inspirational dance recital, there was not a dry eye in the building, Haynes said.

“Pretty much everyone in the audience and us on stage were all crying,” she said. “The kids were not, but the rest of us were crying.”

The studio has proved that anyone can overcome anything one step at a time, Stephanie Wedgeworth, Avery Wedgeworth’s mother, said.

“Options were kind of limited for kids with disabilities,” she said. “He has always been interested in sports, but it was really exciting to have something that he can do that is inclusive for him and other kids like him.”