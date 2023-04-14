'We are happy': Beaumont CVB announces hire of new convention sales manager

"This city is my home and my slice of heaven."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new face is joining the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau team, and officials feel his experience and love for Beaumont will help bring business to the city.

Shannon Mires is the new convention sales manager of the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"I am overjoyed to be a part of the Beaumont CVB team," Mires said. "The opportunity to show groups and visitors what makes Beaumont so amazing is truly an honor."

Mires has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry and most recently worked as the Community Relations Manager at Highline and as the General Manager of the La Quinta Inn and Suites Beaumont West.

"This city is my home and my slice of heaven," Mires said. "I cannot wait to show others the amazing facilities, people, and opportunities that make Beaumont a great place to host meetings and conventions.”

Mires is set to oversee the state association and government markets and assist Freddie Willard, director of sales, with various projects and accounts.

“We are happy to welcome Shannon to the team,” Willard said. “Shannon’s vast experience and wealth of knowledge about the area and the industry is a huge asset. He knows what meeting planners need to have a successful meeting.”

Those over the convention and visitors bureau are encouraging anyone who is planning an event to utilize the Beaumont CVB as their convention, meeting, tournament, and reunion resource. The sales team is ready to assist with any meeting, big or small.