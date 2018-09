BEAUMONT — Two people lost everything when their home in Beaumont went up in flames on Friday night.

A spokesperson with the Beaumont Fire Department said it happened at the corner of 4th and Liberty Street around 10 p.m. last night.

Firefighters said the couple was cooking something on the stove when the house caught on fire.

No one was injured and Red Cross was notified.

© 2018 KBMT