Beaumont councilman organizing work session to seek answers about brown, discolored tap water

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Beaumont resident were concerned last week when they saw brown water coming from their tap. It's not a problem that started last week, but one councilman says it's time that some answers are found for the citizens.

Caleb Peterson says he was concerned when he noticed the discolored water.

"I had already downed a cup of coffee or two, so it was a little bit alarming," Peterson said.

Discolored water coming from the tap as a result of a broken water line impacted hundreds living in the city's west end. Justin Bowman was one of them.



"Clean water is important and I think that having access to clean water for everyone of all income levels is a really important thing that shouldn't get brushed under the rug." Bowman said. "And really shouldn't be politicized at all. It's just common sense."

Despite the water coming out brown, Beaumont's director of water says the water was safe to use. Not everyone is convinced.



Councilman Mike Getz says the widespread discoloration is concerning.



"This is not normal so we have got to figure out what is causing this and what we can do try to fix this," Getz said.

That's why he's putting together a work session for the council to try to find out if the city is flushing its water lines regularly.



"We want answers. We want transparency. If it's an amount of money that needs to be taken into account to address this situation, the city council needs to know this. But we want answers from the administration so that we can give answers to citizens," Getz said.

Some residents say they've been waiting on those answers for years.



"It's a health concern to me I know there is a lot of contaminants water that don't test great compared to health suggestions."

If you're still experiencing problems with your water, make sure you call 311 to report the problem so the City of Beaumont can send a crew to resolve the issue.





