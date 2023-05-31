Beaumont city leaders consider adopting new technology to help prevent crime

The company "Fusus" draws on surveillance cameras across a city to build a network of real-time information for law enforcement and first responders.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont city leaders are considering bringing in new technology that can help combat alarming crime rates.

The company "Fusus" presented the technology to Beaumont City Council last week.

It's marketed as a "real time crime center in the cloud."

Fusus is an open and unified intelligence ecosystem that integrates and enhances all public safety and investigations assets for law enforcement, first responders and private security personnel, according to their website.

"Private businesses can make their cameras available to the city in the event that we receive a call such as an active shooter, or other circumstances," said Mayor Roy West.

Public safety was a big part of West's campaign for mayor. He thinks the city should at least consider this technology.

"Partnering with so much of our local industry and schools to better provide safety across the community," West said.

The goal would be growing the network to get as many cameras as possible.

Access to private cameras would be at the owner's discretion.

"Police would only have access to what you give them access to. They would immediately be able to see in your store and see what's happening right then and then the officers responding could actually see in their cars what they are driving up on to," West said.

