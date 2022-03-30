Shannon's Run | Beaumont company holding special race in support of Southeast Texas man with brain cancer

Those interested in joining the May run can go to the 3 Bros Running website to sign up or make a donation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont company is hosting a special upcoming race to support a friend who has been living with brain cancer for more than 20 years.

May is Brain Cancer Awareness month. 3 Bros Running is kicking off the month with Shannon’s Run, which is being held for their friend Shannon Larson.

Shannon Larson is Southeast Texas native and educator, who has been living with brain cancer for 21 years.

Lawson said recently, things took a turn for the worst, but he's holding on to hope that his health will rebound.

“My prognosis in 2021 was that I had three months to 12 months to live and I just, I couldn't believe it,” Larson said. “I don't feel like I'm dying.”

While there are many unknowns in his life, Larson said he knows exactly what he will be doing in May. Larson will in be in Orange completing the race organized by his friends.

“He signed up his child. His whole family signed up already,” Jeremy Fermo, 3 Bros co-owner, said.

The race is being held in his honor on May 14. There is a 5k and 10k option, so anyone can run or walk the route. According to their website, Larson was diagnosed in 2001.

"Shannon he is our friend,” Jeremy Fermo said. “He's 49 years old, and he has brain cancer, so we're doing the race for him."

3 Bros Running is partnering with the National Brain Tumor Society, and a portion of all proceeds from the race will go to the nonprofit. In addition to raising money and awareness for brain cancer, the group is also hoping to highlight smaller Texas cities including Orange.

According to their website, 3 Bros Running aims to bring big city race experiences to smaller Texas cities.



"We want to incorporate local companies into our race,” William Fermo, 3 Bros co-owner, said. “So, we don't want people just to come do the race. We want people to visit the city afterwards."

The race is set to take runners through historic Orange landmarks. These include the Presbyterian Church, Old Orange Care, Stark Museum and more.

The theme of race models a long-time love of Larson's.

"Shannon has always loved rock music. Guy has a ton of guitars at his house, and he can't play them,” Mike Moss, 3 Bros co-owner, said. “But we kind of got the idea from him, like let's make it rock themed."



Larson has always loved running and rocking, but lately, he has been leaning more on hope.



"Faith hope and love, they're equally important,” Larson said. “The bible says love is the most important. But now, I’m leaning on a lot of hope."

Those interested in joining the May run can go to the 3 Bros Running website to sign up or make a donation.

