Beaumont Community Players presents online-only musical after 6-month COVID-19 shutdown

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas theatre is finding yet another way to keep audiences entertained and to generate revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beaumont Community Players is bringing a new production to audiences across the world. ”Waiting for the sunrise” will be presented online only in October after three months of planning and five weeks of rehearsal, according to a BCP news release.

The commissioned play follows two couples navigating life in a pandemic and finding hope.

The musical was written by James Bowen, a faculty member at BCP's Margaret Bolton School of Performing Arts. It includes songs from the public domain like "Tea for Two" and "Ain’t We Got Fun."

Due to strict health protocols, the entire production consists of 10 people. A documentary film is also being created about the unique experience.

The Beaumont theatre stopped programming in March due to COVID-19 and hasn’t been able to produce any shows since.

In wake of "suffering severe financial hardship," the BCP is launching a fundraising campaign to allow viewers of the production to donate right from their screens. The company is looking to raise $100,000 to be able to produce next season under reduced capacities.

The Beaumont theatre company will close out 2020 with more programming and another series of online classes. The players are hoping to be back to live productions by early 2021.

