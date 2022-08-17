x
Members of Beaumont community mourning loss of beloved 104-year-old World War II veteran

Peter Byrd died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont.
Credit: Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a beloved World War II veteran.

Peter Graves Byrd Jr, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont. Byrd was 104 years old when he died and was born on September 17, 1917.

Byrd served in the Navy during World War II. 

Byrd and his family were "giants of the Beaumont community," according to Vernon Durden of 100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont.

A funeral for Byrd will be held at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1175 Isla Avenue on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held before the funeral from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Those who attend are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. 

Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Mercy Ships. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so in three ways. 

Byrd will be buried on August 22, 2022 at the Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive. 

