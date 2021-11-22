Beaumont community may experience discolored water due to scheduled maintenance activities

The City of Beaumont is shutting down the Loeb Water Production site for scheduled maintenance activities, on Nov. 29, 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community may soon experience discoloration in their water due to scheduled maintenance activities.

The City of Beaumont is shutting down the Loeb Water Production site for scheduled maintenance activities, on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, according to a City of Beaumont release. City officials plan to complete the maintenance work and reopen the site within two weeks.

Pressure changes within the system may temporarily result in discolored water. Crews will proactively flush pipes to minimize the impact, according to the release.

If you experience discolored water that does not clear up after running cold water for a few minutes, you are encouraged to call 3-1-1.

From a City of Beaumont press release:

Loeb Water Production Site to Be Temporarily Shut Down for Scheduled Maintenance

