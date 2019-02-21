BEAUMONT, Texas — Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Beaumont Distribution Center officially unveiled its renovations to the public on Wednesday, February 20, after Harvey left the facility in ruins.

The beverage giant invested four million dollars into the facility. They upgraded everything from office spaces equipment in the warehouse.

Port Arthur's Memorial High School band serenaded the crowd as Coca-Cola rolled out the red carpet for this event, marking it as the start of a new era.

"We're glad to be back open," Morris Smith, Director of Public Affairs and Communications said. "It was just remarkable when you see the resiliency of the individuals involved."

The facility suffered extensive damage due to Harvey. But they were committed to keeping operations going, so they re-opened the facility a few days after the flood waters receded.

Nearly a year and a half later, Coca-Cola has unveiled its state of the art facility to the public. The site has just under 170 workers, and is continuing to ensure that workers have everything they need to be successful.

Beaumont's Mayor Becky Ames says it's great to have companies like Coca-Cola in the community.

"When you reinvest, you reinvest into the people. When you reinvest into the people, everyone prospers. We wouldn't be anything without our corporate citizen," Ames said.

Throughout the facility, there are various images that show pictures of the devastation left behind from Harvey. The company says it was committed to coming back stronger than ever.

"As a company we have been through a lot of storms, and these types of devastations, through it all we're not down, we may be down for a couple days, but we're dedicated to being back," Smith said.