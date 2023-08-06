'An innovative solution' : Beaumont city councilman proposing public campsite for those experiencing homelessness

Councilman Mike Getz says he wants a local nonprofit to oversee the proposed campsite, which would offer electricity to charge phones, showers, restrooms and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas leaders are working to find a creative solution to the increasing number of camps being inhabited by those experiencing homelessness.

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is hoping a designated campsite can help bring them to one location. He's proposing the city buy land where people can camp out.

Getz is the chairman of the homeless coalition and introduced the proposal at their meeting last week.

"Nobody really wants to have these in their neighborhood, that's why we are looking for an innovative solution," Getz said.

Tents continue to pop up at a camp off of Laurel Avenue, which is on a private property, so Getz says the city can't intervene.

But he's offering a possible solution.

"Sort of a first step type of program to give people a place to camp and pitch their tent," Getz said.

Getz's goal is to get a nonprofit to oversee the campsite and further create a lifeline for people needing help.

"We would provide things like electricity to recharge their phones, shower trailers, restroom facilities, very basic stuff, but things they don't have now where they are," Getz said.

Robin Richard who lives off 23rd Street, which is nearby the proposed location, says she's OK with the proposed campsite.

"That can happen to anybody and I would like somebody to help me if that happened to me," Richard said.

Getz is considering locations off South 23rd Street and Fannett Road.

Rather than feel concern, Richard is in favor of offering a safe haven to anyone experiencing homelessness.

"Everybody might not feel the same as I do," she said. "I'm not going to judge anybody for the area trying to help somebody get up on their feet, everybody needs a helping hand."

Getz says the camp would have rules on drugs and would look to connect people with local resources.

While most people turn away from the issue, Getz is coming up with ideas. He hopes this one can at least provide a second chance.

"If they don't take advantage of this opportunity, then I don't know where they are going to go, but we are going to provide the opportunity," Getz said.

Getz says this idea is in it's early stages as locations are still being considered and money would have to be allocated.

Plus, an agreement with a nonprofit needs to be reached.

In the meantime, Getz is working with the city to create an ordinance that would block homeless camps from setting up on private properties.