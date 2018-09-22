A property owner says a candidate for the Jefferson County District Judge illegally placed a sign on his property in Beaumont without permission.

Representative Dade Phelan tells 12News he allowed Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz to remove Melody Chappell’s campaign sign from his property Saturday afternoon after it was placed there without his permission.

Representative Phelan, a republican, said it’s nothing personal against Chappell but he only allows republican candidates to put signs at that location.

The Chappell campaign Saturday afternoon posted a picture asking for help identifying a man who threw its campaign sign from a vacant lot located at Phelan and North Major Drive across from Market Basket.

Getz said he was the man taken in that photo and he was doing nothing wrong because he was given permission to take down the sign.

"If a land owner asks to remove the sign that’s illegally placed I have no problem with it," said Getz

Chappell's campaign told 12News they believed they had permission to place the sign on the property.

Spokesperson Jackie Simien said the sign has been at that location for three election cycles. She said she wished Phelan or Getz would have reached out about the sign being on the property and the campaign would have removed it.

Simien emphasized the campaign does not put up signs where they are not allowed and will remove signs that are not in the right place.

She said having Getz remove the sign by throwing it was unacceptable. She said the campaign would have removed it if they were contacted about it.

