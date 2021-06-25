Southeast Texas community gathers to remember Beaumont City councilman W.L. Pate

At the funeral, the community mourned the loss of someone they called a local hero.



It was an emotional day as family shared their memories of the man they knew as "Bubba."



"A lot of you know that Bubba could really throw a football. We played pass in the front yard. Every time I would catch the ball. it hurt. He could stick it in your ear from 100 yards."



Pate's sister, Pat Pate, paid tribute to her brother with a song.



Pate was remembered as a public servant who loved the place he called home dedicating his time and talent to his alma mater Lamar University.



"That’s when he and I became close friends. When I first started coaching W.L. was on my initial committee to raise money because we did not have a budget."



Beaumont mayor Becky Ames shared her memories of their time working together saying that you might have had to check your watch when he started telling a story.



"A lot of stories, and I would almost have to like nudge him and say ‘OK, OK,’ because people are getting antsy in the audience but, he believed in what he said, and he said what he believed. Like I said, we can all take some lessons from him," Ames said.



After the ceremony, a military tribute was held for the US Army Reserve Veteran who served for 27 years. One thing everyone in attendance agreed on is that we should all strive to be more like W.L. Pate.