Beaumont city leaders said they are asking the state to get serious about regulating game rooms.

The city council approved a resolution Sept. 25 requesting the Texas Legislature to amend statutes and give cities more latitude. The vote was unanimous.

Game room critics say they are crime magnets.

Planning and community development director Chris Boone told 12News that 911 dispatchers received about a thousand calls from gaming locations in the last twelve months.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

