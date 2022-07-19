Beaumont City Council vote could save downtown AT&T building from demolition, allow new developers to step in

Interim City Manager Chris Boone believes the change will give the council more options to consider moving forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — There is another update in the building battle that has been raging around the former AT&T building in downtown Beaumont.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a June 29, 2022 newscast.)

Beaumont City Council Members voted to adjust a clause that could save the building from demolition and pave the way for new developers to step in. The 5-1 vote that changed the fine print of the AT&T sale took place during a city council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The specific changes that were discussed regarded the contract in order to allow for new businesses to take over.

The building's previous owner, Tom Flanagan, sold the building to the city in 2021. However, Flanagan had the right to buy the building back if the city chose not to demolish it.

In early April 2022, Beaumont City Council members agreed to demolish the former AT&T building and move forward with their riverfront development plans.

A last-minute interest from a north Texas investor in May 2022 made the council reevaluate their original plans to demolish it. The investor proposed buying the building and turning it into luxury apartments with a public gym and rooftop bar.



Tuesday’s vote gave the city the green light to solicit bids from potential developers. However, the city has agreed the building cannot be developed into office space.

Interim City Manager Chris Boone believes the change will give the council more options to consider moving forward.

Within the next 30 days, the city will put out a request for proposals asking any potential buyers to come forward with their vision for the building.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device