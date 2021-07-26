Amid brown water woes, Beaumont proposal to raise water, sewer rates draws criticism

The Beaumont City Council will hear a presentation Tuesday from the city manager about water and sewer rates.

Members of the Beaumont community said they do not understand why raising water and sewer rates is an option. They believe the priority should be fixing the brown water. “If they are looking to raise our prices to pay, we do not even have clear water,” Michelle Shuck, Beaumont resident, said. “So, what are we going to be paying for?”

Shuck also spoke to 12News months ago about discolored water. She wants to make it clear that she's against raising rates. “It is very disheartening to hear that that is what they are thinking about doing,” Shucks said. “I really think that they really need to sit back and really think, 'Okay, is this happening, and do we truly care about the citizens of Beaumont?'”

She says it's been a month since she has had clear water, and her monthly bills average $115 to $150.

“It is not that crystal clear water that you are hoping to get, that we should get, and that we pay to get,” she said. “That's a lot of money for any sort of family, you know, to have to worry about that.”

In June, the city blamed the discolored water on fire hydrant maintenance saying it was worse than usual because the pumps that supply well water to the city were down. This reduced pressure in the lines, stirred up more minerals and made the water look worse. All along, Beaumont leaders have maintained that the water was never unsafe.

Regardless of what caused the discoloration, Michelle Shuck said she deserves her money's worth.

“As far as getting clean water in the area, that should be a number one priority,” Shuck said. ‘Get that fixed. Get it right for the citizens. Get it right for everybody.”

12News reached out to Beaumont city council members for comments, but council members said that they would prefer to not comment until after Tuesday’s meeting. However, Councilman Mike Getz did indicate the city council is considering raising water, sewer and garbage rates, but he unsure by how much.

The meeting is set to begin Tuesday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m. Council members will not vote on this matter at the meeting.