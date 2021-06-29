Robin Mouton becomes first black, female mayor of Beaumont

She took office on Tuesday at an afternoon city council meeting as the first new mayor since 2007

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont has a new mayor on Tuesday after the swearing-in ceremony for Robin Mouton.

Mouton claimed nearly 52 percent of the city's vote against opponent Roy West after the runoff election. Mouton will serve as the city's first black, female mayor.

Becky Ames has been the city's mayor for the last 14 years and spent her last full day in office on Monday. She has given "27 years of dedicated service to the City of Beaumont."

The council's meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. at city hall.

"We would like to congratulate and welcome Mayor Elect Robin Mouton who will be sworn in at our meeting today," the city said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. "We will have an overflow room available as seating will be limited in our Council Chambers."

During the general municipal election in May, 13,757 votes were cast in the race for Beaumont's mayor.

In the 2019 mayoral race only 82 more votes for mayor were cast at 13,839. Only 10,200 were cast in 2017.

When early-voting ended on Tuesday 13,568 votes had been cast with 12,178 being in-person and 1,390 being mail-in votes.

