City council sends mixed signals surrounding affordable housing in Beaumont at Tuesday meeting

The city green-lighted a proposed affordable housing project near Cardinal Drive and Fannett Road but put the brakes on one in the West End.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the mixed messages from Beaumont City Hall, council members approved a proposed affordable housing project on Tuesday near Cardinal Drive and Fannett Road. They also voted against one on the West End at Phelan Boulevard and Major Drive.



A private developer wants to build up to 100 units of apartments near Antioch Baptist Church. Tuesday’s council vote gives the developer permission to apply for state funding.

If developers get their way, the area near Cardinal Drive and Fannett Road will be home to an affordable family housing project.

"What happened today was there were two applications that were asking for permission basically to move forward to that process," said community development director Chris Boone.

"The traffic, the train tracks. I think all of those things, the congestion it would create," said city councilman Mike Getz.

Getz opposed it. He said there are already 11 apartment complexes along Major Drive between Phelan Boulevard and Highway 105.

"Rent is ridiculous. It's off the chain out here," said Beaumont resident Debbie Hernandez.

Hernandez knows there's a need for affordable housing, especially for the elderly, but she supports more affordable assisted living options.

"Where maybe it's not living in the same building but we have someone on-site that can check on these people on a regular basis," Hernandez said.

Boone said Beaumont has more than twice the state average per capita of affordable housing, yet developers are pushing for more.

"The applications I think are due to the state March 1st,” Boone said. “And then they would decide, the TDHCA Board decides generally in July. I think those awards are made this summer and then if the award is granted I think the developer has two years to basically bring the units online."

Getz questions how many more projects Beaumont’s population can support.

"It doesn't mean that there [are] 7,9000 people that don't have a place to stay right now. It means they'd like something nicer, as we all would,” Getz said.

It's not a done deal whether the affordable housing by Antioch Baptist Church will go up. But if it does, it should be ready in about two and a half years.