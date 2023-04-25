Beaumont city council set to vote on their first salary increase in 38 years

The buying power in 1985 of the mayor's current $6,000 yearly salary would be about $17,020 today.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont city council members this evening will be considering giving themselves their first raise in 38 years.

The council is set to vote on giving themselves salary raises that will double the mayor's pay and more than slightly double council members' pay according to information in the agenda for today's meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Currently the mayor is paid $500 per month, or $6,000 yearly and council members are paid $400 per month, or $4,800 yearly according to information in the agenda packet.

The proposed new salary for the mayor would become $1,000 per month, or $12,000 yearly, if they approve the proposal.

The new salary for council members would rise from $400 to $900 per week or $10,800 yearly.

The last time council members received a salary raise was in 1985 according to the agenda packet.

The buying power in 1985 of the mayor's current $6,000 yearly salary would be about $17,020 today according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator.

Total compensation for the mayor and council members also includes separate administrative and auto allowances which are also being increased.

Here's the breakdown of the total proposed new yearly compensation...

Mayor

Base: $12,000

Admin Allowance: $15,600

Auto Allowance: $8,400

TOTAL: $36,000

Mayor Pro-Tem

Base: $10,800

Admin Allowance: $11,400

Auto Allowance: $8,400

TOTAL: $30,600

Council Members

Base: $10,800

Admin Allowance: $8,400

Auto Allowance: $8,400

TOTAL: $27,600

The current administrative and auto allowance amounts for the mayor and council were not included in the agenda packet.

Those amounts were not included because they are not covered under city ordinance or the city's charter but are "internal policies," according to a spokesperson for the city.

It's been at least 10 years since allowance amounts have been reviewed the spokesperson told 12News.

In 2021 the city spent $40,583, or $5,797.57 each, on auto allowances for the mayor and six council members according to the city's fiscal year 2023 Annual Operating Budget.

The city spent $49,230 in 2021 on administrative allowances for the mayor and council. This averages out to a little over $7,000 each and includes the cost of a wireless device that is provided by the city to council members and the mayor according to the 2023 budget.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.