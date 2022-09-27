'Well positioned for success' : Beaumont City Council approves creation of committee that will help redevelop downtown

The committee was formed to meet a contractual obligation with the seller of the AT&T building. They could help decide whether the building is saved or torn down.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Downtown Beaumont is one step closer to building back after being nothing but boarded up windows, empty restaurants and vacant spaces for years.

On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new committee focused on developing the city's core.

Downtown Beaumont is in ward 3, which is represented by councilman Audwin Samuel.

“Yes I'm in favor of getting the ad hoc committee formed and in place so we can move on with the development with the river, and one of the first stages is the AT&T building,” he said.

This committee could help decide whether the building is saved or torn down.

Potential members will be appointed by the mayor and council members and will include business owners, developers, main street board members and stakeholders.

"They know the issues that are downtown, they are invested in that area, financially and other ways, they will be key members in participating in the revitalization of downtown,” said City Manager Kenneth Williams.

One of the reasons Williams was hired was for this experience in city development.

"We have industry, we have people, we have a strong tax base, we have strong financial standing here in the city, I think we are well positioned for success," he said.

Beaumont residents like Christopher Matthews hope the committee has their best interests at heart.

"My concern is that the ad hoc committee be well diverse not just with engineers and architects, but just some regular average joes and people who have good ideas for what people are going to want to do downtown," Matthews said.

Councilman Samuel hopes the council will not politicize this.

“Let’s do what's best for the citizens of Beaumont," he said.

The city council has until October 31 to get all committee members contacted, seated and placed otherwise they will be in breach of their original sale contract.

If they decide to dissolve the committee they can do so in about six months to a year after it is officially established.