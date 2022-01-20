x
Beaumont City Council holding closed session Monday to interview candidates for interim City Manager

All four candidates for the city manager position are existing city officials.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is planning to hold an executive session on Monday to consider four candidates to serve as interim City Manager.

The closed meeting is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. The council will interview the candidates to temporarily fill the role of City Manager.

The role has recently become open after the former city manager announced his retirement in November 2021.

  • Bart Bartkowiak, Director of Public Works and Technology Services
  • Chris Boone, Director of Planning & Community Development
  • Chris Catalina, PHR - Human Resources Director
  • Earl White, Beaumont Fire Chief 

Former City Manager Kyle Hayes announced last year that he was planning to retire between March 31, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

Hayes held the position since 2002.

