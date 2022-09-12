Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend

William "Boy" Brown was known for his smooth voice, funky beats and his tag line “from sunrise to sunset, your best bet is K-JET."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas.

This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend.

Bob Street in Beaumont will now be known as William “Boy” Brown Street.

Before his passing in 1974, Brown was a disc jockey for K-JET Radio, Beaumont’s first black voices operated radio station.

One of the main parts of Brown’s job, was to uplift the moods of his listeners.

Brown understood the influence radio had on the youth and often incorporated positive messages like, “say no to drugs.”

His daughter, Billie Brown, says she recalls a time that her father won President at a yearly radio convention called the National Association of television and radio announcers (NATRA).

“He won awards and trophies and I was like wow, my dad’s pretty cool!” said Brown, who followed in his footsteps and became a radio personality, herself.

Brown was a trailblazer who gained national recognition and respect in the radio community.

The city of Beaumont will also be honoring Brown with the 2nd Annual Boy Brown K-JET ‘Soul-o-Rama’ which will take place December 10, 2022 at the Sarah Street Wellness Center.