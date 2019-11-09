BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council voted to give those recovering from Harvey some extra time to have their homes repaired, as well as to establish a new school zone on Tuesday.

People still recovering from the ravages of Harvey can continue living in FEMA RVs for 90 more days thanks to action taken by the Beaumont City Council.

The council approved a three-month extension to the existing ordinance. The city estimates Harvey damaged or destroyed more than two thousand homes.

After the storm, the council approved an ordinance to allow people to live in RVs and manufactured housing units on residential property for one year.

Unfortunately, that has not been enough time for some to get their houses repaired. Now, thanks to this extension, folks get the additional three months.

In other council news, leaders approved a request for a new school zone.

All Saints Episcopal School already has a school zone established on Delaware Street for the elementary school. Administrators were worried about the middle school traffic that's off of French Road. Students are picked up and dropped off there.

The new school zone will be active from 6:45 a.m. to 8 am. and from 3 p.m to 3:45 p.m.