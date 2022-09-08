Beaumont City Council votes 4-3 to appoint Kenneth Williams as new city manager

“I just believe his reputation has exceeded our expectations. From what we heard, everyone has had nothing but good things to say,” Mayor Robin Mouton said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont City Council met on Tuesday to decide whether the city would have a new leader and a decision has been made.

Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote. It took more than two hours for the council to come to a decision.

Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no" because of a severance package Williams’ demanded. If Williams' is fired for any reason, he will still get severance money.

Getz, Feldschua and Nield feel the severance package is unprecedent. Getz also claimed the city offering Williams the package would go against the city charter and therefore be illegal.

The city's attorney said otherwise, according to Councilman A.J. Turner

In the end, they were out voted. Williams will start his new role on September 6, 2022.

“I just believe his reputation has exceeded our expectation," Mayor Robin Mouton said. "From what we heard, everyone has had nothing but good things to say. Even councilmember Getz, he had nothing bad to say about him personally as a man, it was just the severance."

The council approved a list of amendments to the agreement with Williams.

Getz requested a clause offering Williams compensation pay for working more than 40 hours in a week be taken out of the contract. His request was approved.

The council also added that Williams must live in Beaumont once he starts the job. The severance package remains and was approved with the vote.

There were more than 50 applicants for the Beaumont city manager position. That number was narrowed down to 16 and presented to the Beaumont City Council.

Those sixteen applicants were narrowed to three: Williams, Christopher S. Boone and Lionel D. Lyons.

Williams is the “semi-retired” city manager for the City of Buda, Texas. He has served in city management for 18 years.

Williams is an International City Managers Association Executive Board -Credentialed manager and served as president of the Texas City Management Association in 2019 and 2020.

Williams' philosophy of city management is to, "provide professional acumen, practical skills and a servant’s heart in providing support and leadership with city council, staff, and the community in shaping the best cities to live in the country."

Williams worked as an emergency management coordinator in Lufkin for nine years and worked through several hurricanes and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

