Beaumont City Council to debate how to spend $79K on parks throughout the city

Some leaders want to spend the money on new playgrounds at Babe Zaharias Park and Combest Park. Others want a pavilion at Rogers Park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council members will hear recommendations from the Parks and Recreation Committee during a city council meeting Tuesday.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 the Beaumont City Council will debate how and where to spend money on parks around the city.

They'll be debating how $79,000 of the city's $1.4 million parks and recreation budget will be spent.

Some leaders say that the money should be used for new playgrounds at Babe Zaharias Park and Combest Park.

Other leaders want to spend the money on a new pavilion at Rogers Park.

The issue was previously tabled two weeks ago and is now being debated.

"I'd like to see the money that's currently being considered to purchase playground equipment at Zaharias Park be reallocated to put a covered shelter, a pavilion, at Rogers Park," said Beaumont Ward 2 Councilman, Mike Getz.

He says that there isn't enough space for families at the park right now.

"I've actually seen people... mamas rushing up there.... to try and get there first, so they can stake their claim to the gazebo, so they can have a birthday party for their family. It's not enough," said Councilman Getz.

The pavilion would cost $150,000 and Councilman Getz says that the rest of the cost can be covered with contingency funds.

"Babe Zaharias, that is the soccer fields. It's only used on Sundays, and the kicker is, there is literally a park with new playground equipment two blocks away, called Cottonwood Park," said Councilman Getz.

At-Large Councilman Randy Feldschau says that he wants to make sure all residents of Beaumont are being serviced.

"I saw it as the soccer field, but I can understand when there are parents there with small children that they are going to want something where their children can play," said Councilman Feldschau.

Councilman Feldschau is encouraging families who use the parks to attend the meeting.

"We want to have all the information from the staff, the parks and recreation department, from the committee. We just want to be able to make the best decision that we can," said Councilman Feldschau.

The meeting takes place Tuesday July 11, 2023 at Beaumont City Hall at 1:30 p.m.