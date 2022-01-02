Beaumont City Council approves contract for Lafin Drive bridge emergency repairs

TxDOT told the city last year about a "critical finding of the Lafin Drive bridge."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont bridge is set to receive some much-needed repairs after city leaders approved a nearly $60,000 contract on Tuesday.

The Beaumont City Council approved the $59,327 contract for emergency repairs on the Lafin Drive bridge near Fannett. This bid is far below the price of another company that submitted a $144,000 bid.

The Texas Department of Transportation told the City of Beaumont last year about a "critical finding of the Lafin Drive bridge."

During the biannual bridge inspection conducted in 2021 by TxDOT, the report noted repairs needed on two damaged timber pilings as well as eight girder stems that are part of the bridge structure.

The bridge is the only route to commute to the city's landfill and wastewater treatment plants. It also has a high level of heavy truck traffic, TxDOT said.

