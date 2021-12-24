Beaumont church opts out of traditional holiday service ahead of Christmas

The reason? The pastor wants his congregation to be cherishing their loved ones this holiday season.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the past two years, the world has been adjusting to new norms in the midst of COVID-19.



One of the big changes has come at churches. One Southeast Texas congregation is opting out of the traditional holiday services.

Holiday services have been cut back at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.



This year, Pastor Skipper said the church decided to go without a Sunday evening or Wednesday service.

The reason? Pastor Skipper wants his congregation to be cherishing their loved ones this holiday season.

“You basically have a week off for you guys that are out off of work,” Skipper said. “You spend time with your family, you know because you don't realize what you have and to your loved ones are gone and you don't have the ability to be around. I mean, you miss that.”

With how the last couple of years has been, Skipper thought this holiday should be about spending time with family.