Beaumont Children's Museum offering camps throughout summer 2021

These camps are providing fun opportunities for children to learn more about S.T.E.A.M., which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents, if you're looking for a way for your children to have fun this summer, one great option is the Beaumont Children's Museum.

School is out, and it's time for fun. The Beaumont Children's Museum is ready to help your children enjoy their summer break with week-long camps.

"We have great S.T.E.A.M. camps all summer long. It's eight weeks of eight different S.T.E.A.M. -focused camps with different themes. We're currently in robotics 1.0," operations coordinator Taylor Blount said.

"So the great thing about this our environment is, even though they're playing, you're imagining that they're becoming something. They might be imagining if they're a doctor or in this case in robotics. They are becoming the engineer," said executive director Amanda Yarbrough.

Half and full-day camps are available for different aged children ranging from first through fifth grade.

The museum will be sending children home with goodies and T-shirts. The following camps this summer promise for children to have fun and dig deeper into the learning process.

"Our main goal is to have kids be excited about learning wanting to learn, questioning the world around them, questioning the answers that they're given about things," Blount said.

Another goal is to help parents out with a continuation of learning.

"Just helping the parents. We're also achieving our goals for providing a mission, and really implementing play as a priority and to those kids lives," Yarbrough said.