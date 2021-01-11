The Beaumont Children's Museum to host 5th Annual Día de Los Muertos celebration

Bring the entire family out for hands-on crafts, art, cookie decorating, face painting, festive food, yummy sweets and more traditional activities!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Children's Museum is giving everyone the opportunity to learn and participate in the Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center.

Tickets are $5 per person and museum members will get free admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Several community partners have joined this event to help by setting up many hands-on crafts, art, cookie decorating, face painting, festive food, yummy sweets and more traditional activities.

Participating this year:

Tacos La Shula

Garcia's Deli - Tacos el Primo

Super Antojo de Hidalgo

Diana's Designs

Dorce Herencia

Mabel's

Mandolada Michelada

Del Papa Distributing

Ines Alvidres

JLA Read Estate

Community Health Choice

Día de Los Muertos is a multi-day holiday that involves family and friends gathering to celebrate the memory of loved ones who have passed.

It has its roots in indigenous Aztec rituals along with Catholicism. In fact, it falls on All Saints' Day and All Souls Day, which are holidays on the Catholic calendar.

According to National Geographic, the Aztec people considered mourning the dead disrespectful. The dead were considered members of the community who should be honored and remembered.

Traditions connected with the holiday include building colorful and detailed altars called ofrendas (offerings), honoring the deceased using calaveras (sugar skulls), golden marigolds to guide the spirits, and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed, while also visiting their graves with these as gifts.