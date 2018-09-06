PFLAG or Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays sponsored this years annual pride fest in downtown Beaumont. Participants in the equality march met at The Civic Center parking lot at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

After the march, Pride Fest opened to the public at the Crocket Street Entertainment Complex at 12:30 p.m. The event featured live music, drag queens, equality singers, an art walk, live performance artists, a vendor walk, regional food vendors, and family activities.

Calvin Jorden has been active in PFLAG for about eight years now. He said as a father of two gay children he accepts and loves his kids for who they are, and he hopes bringing awareness through events like Pride will help others do the same.

"We're out loud and proud, and that's what needs to be conveyed to the community," said Jorden.

Jacob Raymond attended the event for the first time. He said he was proud to see people becoming more accepting of the LGBT community.

"It actually makes me really happy. It makes me feel like the world is somewhat changing and older generations are becoming more accepting," said Raymond.

Raymond went on to say anyone can be apart of Pride, even if you aren't apart of the LGBT community.

Jeremiah Flowers also attended the event for the first time. He said it was nice to be around people in his own community and recognize friendly faces.

Flowers explained that it was nice to see people becoming more welcoming, and that it hasn't always been that way here in Beaumont.

"It used to be very horrible and hush hush and secretive," explained Flowers.

Overall, those in attendance felt proud to see so many people coming together in support of pride.

