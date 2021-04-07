City of Beaumont celebrates 35th annual Independence Day celebration

The gates open at 5 p.m., and the firework show starts at 9 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands are expected to fill the streets of Beaumont for the city’s 35th annual Independence Day celebration.

This year’s July 4 celebration will feature an outdoor DJ, live music from local artists, and food from local vendors.

The gates open at 5 p.m., and the firework show starts at 9 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s celebration was held differently.

Because of the pandemic, the city announced in late June of 2020 that the 34th annual Independence Day celebration would not have food trucks, vendors or entertainment.

At last year's celebration, the city also encouraged people who planned to travel to see the fireworks to social distance.

Those in charge of this years July 4 celebration are happy to see that while that last year's rule have stayed in the past, the fun and excitement that come from putting the event together did not.

Emily Wheeler, Beaumont director of event services, said she is excited to see tons of Southeast Texans come out Sunday night.

“We have a lot of support from our community, in addition to a great city council, mayor and city staff,” she said. “Everybody comes together to put this on and it is a lot of planning, but it is kind of like our super bowl.”

With July 4 falling on a Sunday, a much larger crowd is expected for the annual celebration and the firework show, Wheeler said.

Those in charge of the 35th annual celebration were glad to see that Independence Day brought sunny skies after a weeks of rain and flood warnings.

“We really get excited about the 4th of July,” Wheeler said.

Firework shows across Southeast Texas:

Beaumont: July 4, 9 p.m., Downtown Event Centre Lake, 700 Crockett Street Gates at 5 p.m. Live entertainment includes Luke Whitney, The Big Show, and Flava Band. Symphony of SE Texas performs at Julie Rogers Theatre at 8 p.m.

July 4, 9 p.m., Downtown Event Centre Lake, 700 Crockett Street Port Arthur : July 4, 9:15 p.m., Lamar State College PA, 1800 Lakeshore Drive Free family activities in the Parker Center 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Video game truck 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines offered from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Carl Parker Civic Center

July 4, 9:15 p.m., Lamar State College PA, 1800 Lakeshore Drive Orange: July 4, 9 p.m., Orange Riverside Pavilion Events, kid's activities begin at 5 p.m. Wayne Toups performs at 7 p.m.

July 4, 9 p.m., Orange Riverside Pavilion B urkeville: July 10, Burkeville Fire Hall Waterslides and craft vendors start at 4 p.m. Firework show will begin at dark.

July 10, Burkeville Fire Hall