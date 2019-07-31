JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Jefferson County business was served a tax warrant today, warning the company its taxes must be paid, or its property will be seized.

Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Getz told 12News by phone that Signature Industrial Services owes over $500,000 in personal property taxes and almost $200,000 in real property taxes (real estate taxes).

Getz said the company received a seizure notice ahead of time, and asked for for a payment agreement.

Getz told 12News the business paid for a couple months before defaulting on the agreement.

She said the company is set to sell its company at auction on August 6, so the tax warrant had to be served Wednesday.

She said the warrant gives the company an official warning that its taxes must be paid or its property will be seized, tacking on any delinquent taxes onto the sale.

“98 percent of Jefferson county citizens pay their taxes. I am willing as tax assessor to work with anyone who is delinquent, which is what I did in this case, offering Signature Industrial Services a payment agreement which they defaulted. I am willing to work with anyone but ultimately the obligation has to be met. I want to make other businesses and individuals aware that delinquent taxes must be paid in order to prevent tax warrants or seizures to be enforced,” Getz said.