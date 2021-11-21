Beaumont basketball team gives out 300 turkeys in less than 1 hour at Saturday event

The team is co-owned by former NBA star Kendrick Perkins.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont’s new professional basketball team gave out 300 turkeys in less than one hour at a food drive.

The drive took place at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church and began at noon on Saturday. The team is co-owned by National Basketball Association star Kendrick Perkins, a Nederland native.

When Perkins heard of the food shortages ahead of the holiday season, he and his cousin, Jay McDonald, knew they had to help. McDonalds said he remembered the feeling of not having a turkey at Thanksgiving.

“But, I guarantee you there was at least one to two families that really needed that turkey, and they really appreciated it, and that's all that matters," McDonald said. "Because, I was one of those kids, me and Kendrick were both those kids. When Thanksgiving came around, we probably didn't have a turkey.”

The Beaumont Panthers are preparing for the 2022 season where they will play in the TBL basketball league.

Many Southeast Texas organizations, churches and sports teams stepped up this weekend to make sure community members have Thanksgiving food for the upcoming holiday season.

The Southeast Texas Faith and Community Leaders set up a Community Immunity event at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center in Beaumont on Saturday. Those in attendance were given turkeys and gift cards as an incentive for getting a COVID-19 vaccine or test while supplies lasted.

The clinic gave out more than 30 vaccines within the first two hours, and more than 60 vaccines were administered overall. The vaccines were administered by members of the National Guard.

At the event, 200 hundred turkeys were given to members of the Southeast Texas community. The turkeys were donated by Councilman A.J. Turner, according to event organizers.

While some events have already passed, others are still set to take place.

On Monday, Nov. 22 2021, Mike's Furniture in Port Arthur will be holding their annual turkey giveaway outside of the store. The giveaway will be held outside the store located at 2420 Memorial Boulevard and will begin at 11 a.m.