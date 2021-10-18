Beaumont-based Army reserve holds memorial honoring veteran who died from COVID-19 complication

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

Beaumont, Texas – The 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) held a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 16 for an Army Reserve soldier at the Carl H. Pipkin Army Reserve Center. The unit’s soldiers, along with friends and family, honored Sgt. Maj. Franklin E. Harris, who died Sept. 27 due to complications related to COVID-19.



“Sgt. Maj. Harris was a shining example of what a noncommissioned officer should be,” said Lt. Col. Billy Hyatt, the battalion commander. “He accomplished tasks without being asked, and whenever asked to accomplish something, you would never need to worry about it. More important than his professionalism, was his ability to make everyone feel important.”



Approximately 90 members of the 373rd CSSB were present at the ceremony, which was preceded by a posthumous promotion of the Soldier from the rank of Master. Sgt.



1st Lt. Justin Porter, the Headquarters Company commander, presided over the ceremony and expressed his respect for Sgt. Maj. Harris.

“Sgt. Maj. Harris was not only known for his work ethic, but for his mentorship,” Porter said. “He mentored many Soldiers, myself included.”



Sgt. Maj. Harris served 35 years in the United States Army, performed combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is a Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal recipient. He is survived by his wife and three children.