Beaumont-based Army reserve holds memorial honoring veteran who died from COVID-19 complication

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont-based Army reserve held a memorial for a soldier on Saturday, October 16.
The 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a memorial honoring Sgt. Maj. Franklin E. Harris at the Carl H. Pipkin Army Reserve Center. Harris died on September 27, due to complications related to COVID-19.
“Sgt. Maj. Harris was a shining example of what a noncommissioned officer should be," Lt. Col. Billy Hyatt, battalion commander, said.
Harris served in the U.S. Army for 35 years and performed combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal recipient and is survived by his wife and three children.
“He accomplished tasks without being asked, and whenever asked to accomplish something, you would never need to worry about it. More important than his professionalism, was his ability to make everyone feel important."
Roughly 90 members of the 373rd CSSB, along with Harris’ family and friends, attended the ceremony. The ceremony was preceded by a posthumous promotion of Harris form the rank of Master Sergeant.
Headquarters Company Commander 1st Lt. Justin Porter presided over the ceremony and voiced his respect for Harris.
“Sgt. Maj. Harris was not only known for his work ethic, but for his mentorship," Porter said. "He mentored many Soldiers, myself included."
