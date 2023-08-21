Beaumont bars will begin using new methods to crack down on violence in city's nightlife

In March, 30-year-old Geraldo Escamila was gunned down in the parking lot of DMoney Daiquiris Lounge. This was the catalyst for change.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont bars are about to experience a crack down.

City leaders, police and bar owners are taking action to keep violence out of Beaumont's nightlife.

Councilman A.J. Turner tells 12News he's been spearheading this cause for the last six months. He says parking lot violence has become an issue for business owners.

Bar owners say they are glad to finally see the city and police on the same page. Their hope is to keep violence like the incident at DMoney from happening again.

"99% of the time it's not the patrons of that establishment. It is more of like a mob style of people that gather wherever business establishments are open that causes the problems," said Co-owner of Essence Restaurant & Lounge Wilson Harrison.

Beaumont city leaders, police and bar owners want to make sure that when you go out, you don't have to choose your safety over fun.

"They want to bring revenue to Beaumont, tax dollars to Beaumont. We're going to protect their business just the way we protect anything else," Councilman Turner said.

Turner has met with at least 15 bar owners to address bar safety since March. The owners of Essence say that it is not their bar, but the loitering in their parking lot that concerns them.

"They want to sit in their car, drink and smoke, and try to make the party outside instead of going to party on the inside. But where they really should be staying is at home," said Co-owner of Essence Restaurant & Lounge Ashanti Holmes.

Turner says Beaumont Police Chief James Singletary knows there's an issue and plans to enforce stricter rules for loitering.

"They committed today that if you have problems on the outside as long as someone who represents the establishment came out and identified them and said we don't want them in our parking lot they are willing to do trespassing," Turner told 12News.

These loiterers will get a warning for trespassing, but Turner says bars are adopting a system to keep repeat offenders banned from bars across the city.

Now bars will scan your ID when you walk in and snap a picture of you prior to going in to the establishment. So if something goes wrong, they will be able to easily identify the victim according to Councilman Turner.

"With the picture they took that night before they walked in, and that way they can identify this person and you can either publicly ban them, meaning if you publicly ban them everybody who's utilizing this system knows this person is a trouble maker and they don't need to be in the establishment. Or you can privately ban then from just your spot," said Turner.

The three groups plan to have one more meeting to finalize all the details before the banning and trespassing rules go into effect.