Brian Mazzola has been practicing immigration law for 2 years after he saw a void that needed to filled in Beaumont. He believes the only way you should be allowed in the country is legally, and that while the executive order that President Trump signed today to allow immigrant families to stay together while being detained at the border was a good gesture, it wasn’t legally necessary.

I think that was more than he had to do. I think it was a goodwill gesture to the Hispanics who are maybe trying to better their lives and the lives of their children. But at the end of the day we are a nation of laws. People say what the solution to this? What’s the solution to families getting separated? Well the solution is seal the border.

Congressman Brian Babin echoing that sentiment in a statement to 12News. The Congressman stating “If our borders were secure this would not be an issue because illegal immigrants would not attempt to illegally cross our border. President Trump’s Executive Order today addresses the issue of families at the border, but it is time for Congress to fulfill the 31-year-old promise of secure borders.”

Mazzola says he understands why people would want to come to the United States but in the end, the best way to do it is through the legal system.

“I’m an immigration lawyer, call me,” said Mazzola. “I’ll sit down with you and explain to you your options. It may not be a quick as sneaking in but that’s what you got to do.”

Mazzola stated the two main ways of gaining citizenship legally are work and family. He says that every case is different and that there is no exact timetable for legal entry.

