Beaumont assocation distributed more than 700 books to children at Fehl-Price, Pietzsch-MacArthur

The Children's Book Project's mission is to, "put books in the hands of students who otherwise would not have their own."

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 700 Beaumont Independent School District elementary students have new books to read thanks to an area association and a community-wide effort.

The Beaumont Association of Retired Teachers, also known as BART, distributed more than 700 books to students at Fehl-Price and Pietzsch-MacArthur. Each child who chose a book wrote their name in front of them, signifying their newfound ownership of them.

The association also donated audio and visual material to the Pre-K teachers at Pietzsch-MacArthur, according to a Beaumont ISD release.

“As retired public school employees, we understand that reading is the foundation for all learning,” Verna Azore, BART's second vice-president and project coordinator, said in the release.

BART has hosted the Children's Book Project for seven years. The project's mission is to, "put books in the hands of students who otherwise would not have their own."

The number of books the association gives away depends on the campuses targeted and the grade levels selected. This year, the association selected kindergarten through third-grade students at Fehl and Pietzsch to give books to.

At Fehl, 331 students received books, and at Pietzsch, more than 412 students got books.

“In every class/subject, reading and comprehension of what is read is necessary for learning to take place," Azore said. "The book project gives BART the opportunity to partner with the school district to prepare our students for future success.”

BART representatives thanked everyone who donated to the 2022 Children’s Book Project. Donated came from BART members, active duty teachers, community and church organizations, classmates, family, and friends.

“This was truly a community effort,” Azore said.

BART donated more than 700 books to students at Fehl-Price, Pietzsch-MacArthur 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device