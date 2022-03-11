Beaumont artist explains vision behind massive mural in downtown

Even with all the hurdles, artist Meghan Cobb is making good progress considering she's doing it all by herself. She says the mural is about 60% done.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont artist is turning heads in with a massive, 7,000 square-foot mural.

The mural is located at 750 Pearl Street in downtown Beaumont.

Artist Meghan Cobb says she got the idea for this project at Beaumont's first-ever mural fest earlier this year, but she started putting in the work in September.

"I had an idea that I wanted to do like a marsh, seen with flora and fauna and things like that and that's what the client wanted. So, long story short, I got the job," Cobb said.

Cobb is logging in on average four to five hours a day.

The mural is sponsored by Richard Design Services, a refinery designer.

"we pretty much make sure she's safe when she gets up on the machine, the manlift here to make sure nothing happens to where she falls or anything like that," said Richard Design Services Maintenance Supervisor Tash Montgomery.

The manlift was one of those unexpected hurdles.

"I first had to get over my fear of heights. I used to be a surveyor at the refinery. So, I wasn't afraid but that was a long time ago. I had to overcome that again," Cobb said.

Another hurdle for Cobb was the size of the project.

"I'm a pretty fast worker, but I've never done anything even remotely of the scale. So, there have been some challenges adapting to the brick texture and i'm going a lot slower than I thought it would be," Cobb said.

Even with all the hurdles, the artist is making good progress considering she's doing it all by herself.

She says it's about 60% done.

"It's gonna look like this, but the bird is probably going to have legs. Both birds will have legs and the ducks at the top will actually look like ducks and there will be considerably more local features added into the art in the foreground," Cobb said.

Cobb says the mural will be complete with Southeast Texas staples like the gator Big Tex and the clock tower.