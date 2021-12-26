'His art will live on forever' | Southeast Texas art community mourns loss of beloved, talented Beaumont artist

Friends of Darrell Troppy said he used his talent and passion to serve the Southeast Texas community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas art community is mourning the loss of a renowned Beaumont artist whose mark was left on the people he loved and the community he cherished.

Friends of Darrell Troppy, 60, said his body was found on Christmas morning in his art studio. He was a working artist in Beaumont for more than 30 years.

As family and friends wait to find out how and when Troppy died, they are remembering the life he lived and expressing how much he will be missed.

Members of the art community said Troppy's art emulated color, power, and energy because that is how he lived his life. Friends of Troppy said art was his life, and the passion and talent he had for it was obvious.

“His work, and it's really progressed to a wonderful spot, and you usually see color and power and energy,” Mike Cacioppo, Beaumont artist and friend of Troppy, said. “He was kind of like a bigger than life guy. His work, his artwork kind of reflects that also.”

Friends of Troppy said he used his talent and passion to serve the community. Some of his work can be found on multiple electrical boxes throughout the city of Beaumont.

"He has three outstanding ones,” Cacioppo said. “In front of the Mildred building [on] Calder and MLK, Rao’s on Calder, and Christy’s Frame Shop across from iRule Dance Studio on Lucas at Calder."

Deceased, beloved Beaumont artist used his talent to serve the community 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

The artist brought his idea to paint the electrical boxes to former mayor Becky Ames.

“His art will live on forever,” Ames said. “And that's what he was most proud of. And that's what he loved the most. And I think that would make him really happy.”

Troppy used his colorful passion to brighten up the city and the lives of those around him.

“If he would see one of my campaign ads defaced, which some people do that, he would go and paint over it, and it almost looked like an Andy Warhol,” Ames said.

From the time Troppy first opened his Beaumont studio, friends of the artist said they knew he was different. Troppy had his own way of doing things, and he did things boldly.

“When he first opened his studio, he had a party,” Ames said. “And you had to be there by a certain time, and it was in the day, like two o'clock in the afternoon, and if you weren't there by that time, you couldn't go because the doors would be closed. And so, when you went in, he had set up almost like a nightclub. It seemed like it was nighttime. We laughed and it was still light outside and it was very odd.”

In addition to adding color to the city, Troppy also painted houses for underprivileged families. Friends of the artist said he was the type of person who help anyone in need.

“I met Darrell when we were in Houston, and we were both volunteering for a project to paint someone's home that was underprivileged,” Jimmy John, friend of Troppy, said.

Those closest to the artist said he lived like he painted, bright and joyous.

“Oh with him, no, it's all of the colors,” John said. “It's like, run with scissors and draw outside of the lines.”

Troppy channeled that bright and joyous energy into helping those around him.

“Darrell would give the shirt off his back to anybody that would need it,” John said. “Beaumont has lost a bright star with his passing.”

Troppy's death is currently under investigation. Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but we will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Southeast Texas art community mourns loss of beloved Beaumont artist 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13