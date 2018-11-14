BEAUMONT — The Beaumont City Council approved a joint task force on Tuesday between the Beaumont Police Department and the FBI.

The Multi-Agency Task Force will focus on violent crimes and major drug crimes. The task force is in its early stages. Members of the force hope to see results in three to six months.

It will also share resources between the FBI and Local Law Enforcement. It'll make it easier to prosecute many violent criminals on the federal level.

FBI spokesperson, Minique Crump, tells 12News these crimes are not just a Beaumont issue, they are nationwide.

"Those violent individuals out there, this will give them time to pause as to whether they want to continue their activity in these local communities because we are not going to stand for it here and I know my partners local and federal aren't going to as well," said Minique Crump SSRA of the FBI Beaumont Resident Agency.

The FBI is also teaming up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Port Arthur Police Department. The Agency hopes other cities across Southeast Texas will become part of the gang task force.

