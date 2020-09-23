Fire crews on scene of early morning apartment fire

People who live at the complex told 12News that they were woken up around 3 a.m. by firefighters

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than a dozen Beaumont firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire at the Glen Oaks Apartments in Beaumont.

People who live at the complex told 12News that they were woken up around 3 a.m. by firefighters telling them to get out because there was a fire in one of the buildings.

"I was sound asleep," Elizabeth Buntyn said. "They said I had to get out because there was a fire somewhere in the building."

Buntyn escaped with her dog, but she says she wasn't able to grab her cellphone or any other personal items.

The fire, just across the street from Jason's Deli on Dowlen and directly behind the Westmont Shopping Center, is still under investigation.

While there were no visible flames, the 12News crew on the scene said you could easily smell smoke.

There are not believed to be any injuries.