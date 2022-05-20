Beaumont Animal Care officers urging community to step up and report neglect

The shelter has four separate cases of animal abuse where they have recovered animals and are hoping this information will help you take action when needed.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A disturbing case of apparent animal abuse has leaders at Beaumont Animal Care putting out a plea.

They need the community's help reporting issues of neglect.



Beaumont Animal Care took the malnourished dachshund and two other animals into its custody.

That was after people got involved on social media and even started a petition.

The small dachshund and two other dogs were taken from their homes and put into Beaumont Animal Care.

The shelter has currently four separate cases of animal abuse where they have recovered animals and are hoping this information will help you take action when needed



A social media post went viral of a dachshund pup in poor shape, firing up the animal community here in Southeast Texas.

From signing petitions to alerting the proper authorities, Beaumont Animal Care finally got Clyde the older dachshund in their care, along with two other dogs.



Manager Matthew Fortenberry said they worked as fast as they could.



“But ultimately, we were able to get a seizure warrant, and we were able to take three animals from the residence and they're all here in our care now, and they have been examined by a veterinarian,” Fortenberry said.



At this point, the shelter has temporary custody. This case will have to go to trial in June to determine whether there's enough evidence for permanent removal.



“Now once the animals are taken away, and we saw we had enough evidence to do that, at that point we will get our case together and submit it to the DA's office to see if they would accept it for animal cruelty,” Fortenberry said.



This case highlights the need for the public to report animal abuse cases to authorities.



Fortenberry said don't take matters into your own hands.



“Well one of the big things that we see on the social media posts is people saying, ‘well let's all go and get the dog,’” Fortenberry said. “Well, that's the first thing you don't want to do. You don't want to go yourself and try to take them. Plus in Texas most homeowners have weapons.”



While not everyone can foster or adopt dogs like Clyde, there are more than enough dogs to go around. In honor of May 20, which is National Rescue Dog Day, Beaumont Animal Care is doing $20 adoptions over the weekend.

Beaumont Animal Care Officers Seize Severely Emaciated Dachshund on Sullivan St. in Beaumont’s South End Yesterday,... Posted by Beaumont Animal Care on Thursday, May 19, 2022