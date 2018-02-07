A Beaumont Animal Care officer is recovering after he was attacked by a dog Sunday night.

The Beaumont Police Department responded to 45 Ruth Street in reference to reports of dog fighting.

An officer told a man at the scene to keep his dog in his car but the dog jumped out of the window and attacked the officer according to Director of Animal Control Matthew Fortenberry.

Fortenberry said the police officer fired shots and killed the dog to keep the animal off of the officers.

Luckily, the officer was not bitten but his uniform was torn and he is suffering from a sprained ankle.

Beaumont police and Beaumont animal services are trying to determine if dog fighting was taking place at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that a Beaumont Police officer had been attacked.

