BEAUMONT — According to the Humane Society, one in three pets will go missing. To help out, Beaumont Animal Care hosted a microchip clinic to help owners reunite with their pets, just in case they get lost.

Microchips can cost around $50 dollars at a regular vet clinic, but Saturday Beaumont Animal Care offered them for only five dollars for both cats and dogs.

A line of people alongside their furry four legged friends wrapped around the building. The line including caring pet owners, like Billy Moak Jr.

Moak was there with his dog Liberty, or Libby for short. Moak and his wife have had Libby for about five years now.

Libby was abandoned and needed a home, the woman that found her wasn't able to keep her.

"She was looking for a good home and we gave her one," said Moak.

Saturday Moak got Libby microchipped, just in case she ever finds herself lost and alone again.

Matthew Fortenberry with Beaumont Animal Care said it happens more often than we realize. They take in over 300 animals a month at the shelter.

"If all of these animals were micro-chipped we could reunite 90 percent of them just on that alone, but usually statistics wise we may see two or three a month that have microchips," said Fortenberry.

Fortenberry said micro-chipping also comes in handy during natural disasters if pets are separated from their owners, or if their collars come off.

"If it has a microchip and it's able to be scanned then there you go we know who it belongs to as long as it's registered," said Fortenberry.

They were able to microchip 300 pets total. Fortenberry said if you missed out on the reduced rates, you can still get your pet micro-chipped at your local vet or at Beaumont Animal Care during the week.

© 2018 KBMT