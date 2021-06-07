Beaumont Animal Care celebrates Pet Appreciation Week with five-day adoption event

The adoption fee for all animals will be reduced to $20 for the entire week.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care will celebrate Pet Appreciation Week with a five-day adoption event from June 8, to June 12.

Included in the reduced adoption fee is the spay/neuter, microchip, and first set of vaccines.

BAC will be open from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., on June 8-11 and from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m., on June 12.

BAC currently has more than 120 animals that cannot wait to join your family. If you already have a pet, show them how much you appreciate them by getting them a new sibling.