Beaumont Animal Care is celebrating low-cost adoptions for Halloween.

Adoption fees are reduced to $31 in honor of October 31. Spaying and neutering is included with a new dog or cat as well as microchipping, vaccines, flea prevention and deworming.

Usually the adoption fee is $70 for all animals, the shelter announced in September.

Beaumont Animal Care offered $20 adoptions in August as part of a nationwide "Clear the Shelters" initiative.

Matthew Fortenberry, Beaumont Animal Care manager, announced in April that the shelter's live release rate doubled since 2014 from 27.5 to 61.3 percent in 2017. The save rate

