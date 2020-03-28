BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care has decided to close its lobby to the public due to a Stay-at-Home, Work Safe order issued for six Southeast Texas counties.

Although their lobby is closed, there are services that are still available. All adoptions, fosters and owner reclaims of animals will be handled by appointment only at the animal shelter located at 1884 Pine Street.

Animal Care Officers are still responding to service calls made from the 311 number. If you find a stray animal, the animal shelter is asking that you attempt to find the owner on social media first. Assistance can be provided during the process by shelter staff.

All animals available for adoption can be viewed at anytime on the Beaumont Animal Care Facebook page. Any animal picked up in the field will be posted to their Facebook page by the end of each business day. Any missing animals can also be viewed on the page.

To schedule an appointment to foster, adopt, or to reclaim an animal, you may call the animal shelter at (409) 838-3304.

Upon arrival to the shelter, call their number, and a staff member will meet you at your car in order to maintain the proper social distancing.

