Adopt a furry friend from Beaumont Animal Care during Memorial Day event

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dozens of animals are in need of adoption in Southeast Texas, and Beaumont Animal Care as a plan to get them out of a cage and into a loving home.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the shelter is holding a three-day adoption event. With more than 140 animals housed at the shelter, Beaumont Animal Care says they’re overcapacity, and adopters are desperately needed.

The Memorial Day adoption event starts Wednesday, May 26 and lasts until Friday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is located at 1884 Pine Street in Beaumont.

The event will offer reduced adoption fees of $20, the animal's spay and neuter, microchip, and vaccines, the shelter says.

Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments can be made between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The shelter is recommending visitors to wear a mask as they are still following COVID-19 precautions.

To make an appointment or for more information, call Beaumont Animal Care at (409) 838-3304 or contact them on their Facebook page.

