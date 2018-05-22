A Beaumont school administrator who used to work at Santa Fe High School is mourning the loss of Ann Perkins who was killed on Friday.

Perkins was a substitute teacher who was shot and killed while she was trying to save her students.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Shannon Larson is a former counselor at Santa Fe High School who was a work acquaintance with Perkins.

"She was a good person, she interacted well with the kids just an all-around good person," said Larson.

He said he was in denial when he found out she was killed especially since he spent lots of time at the art complex where the shooting took place.

"It's disturbing to think that this would happen, it’s way too close to home," said Larson.

This also hit close to home for Larson’s friend who used to work at the school with him.

He said his friend was a teacher who used to tutor the suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Larson said the violence that took place at Santa Fe High School is shocking because there were lots of security measures.

"We have planning, we have training, we have all these things set up but at the end of the day if someone wants to do evil they want to do evil,” said Larson.

Larson is now an assistant principal at Marshall Middle School.

In the future, he plans to go back to Santa Fe High School to pay his respects.

He said he won’t forget Perkins because she made an impact on so many students.

"She was a great person, she did what she did because she wanted to and like all of us in education it was a calling of sorts and just express our condolences to the family,” said Larson.

© 2018 KBMT