Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts

BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business.

The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."

Following the post at about 9 a.m. on a Tuesday almost 30 fans of the Mediterranean deli started commenting signaling their dismay with the deli's closing.

Baradar's post also was shared on at least one Southeast Texas Facebook group called "Out & About in SETX."

Abbie's Imports is Closing the Door, everything MUST go. Posted by Abbie Baradar on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

12News also featured the closing that evening on-air.

Less than a week later on November 7, 2022 Baradar posted again on his Facebook page about the deli but this time he said the deli was open and they were "closing the Store inventory,"

This post did not receive near as much attention and got no comments and only four shares.

Abbie's Deli is Open, We are closing the Store inventory, Posted by Abbie Baradar on Monday, November 7, 2022

Fast forward just over a month later and 12News has learned that not only did the deli not actually close but they've been open all along.

12News spoke to the deli's manager on Tuesday, December 7, 2022 and were told that the deli actually only closed briefly to clear out an excess of inventory.

They are currently open Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m, - 2 p.m. according to their website.